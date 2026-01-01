At Fressenberg, the beautiful Esel Huam alpine cabin awaits you at about 1,000 m above sea level – ideal for up to 6 guests. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen with coffee machine (bean-to-cup and filter). Wi-Fi, fan, step-free access, self check-in, wood stove and electric heaters are available. You'll also find homemade jams, juices, and honey. We provide a basic supply of homemade pasta pockets, strudels, dumplings, and soups. Enjoy the terrace with mountain views and direct access to the garden. A shared gas grill and fire pit invite you to cook and relax outdoors. In summer, around 20 donkeys live on the property, creating a special atmosphere as your animal neighbors. There are communal parking spaces for 2 cars, a bike storage room, and an EV charging station. Table tennis is available. Airport and train station transfers are offered, available for an extra fee. Please note that events are not permitted on the property. The cabin is easily accessible by car and offers complete privacy in a secluded setting. Many leisure activities in the Murtal region are close by. Our cabin is intended for guests seeking peace and quiet who appreciate Styrian hospitality and warmth. Please understand that the cabin is not suitable for events or parties.